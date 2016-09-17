Community News: Area Merit Scholarship semifinalists named

The 2017 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists were released last week. Three of the semifinalists are from Grand Forks: Francine Dong, Ava Niemeier, and Evan Welsh. All three students attend Grand Forks Central.

Semifinalists also represented other North Dakota towns: Hillsboro's Benjamin Mueller, Northwood's Tyess Korsmo, Park River's Ifedayo Omotunde. Hallock, Minn.'s Angelica Perez is also semi-finalists.

These students are competing for one of the 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships. More than 1.6 million students took exams to apply for the scholarships. This number has now been narrowed down to 16,000 semifinalists from across the country.

In February, the semifinalists will be notified if they are among the finalist.

• Xcel Energy employees, retirees and their family and friends worked across three states during the company's fifth annual Day of Service. In Grand Forks, about 15 volunteers helped plant trees on the Greenway. Xcel volunteers also participated in volunteer projects in Fargo, Minnesota and South Dakota.

• Northern State University recently announced the recipients of fine arts scholarships for the 2016-17 school year. Morgan Ehnert of Devils Lake has received the Sweet Music Scholarship.

• UND's Mortar Board chapter has received the Gold Torch Award. The Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. The Gold Torch Award is a national distinction bestowed annually on the most outstanding chapters of Mortar Board.