    Sanford, American Crystal announce hires and promotions

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 2:46 p.m.
    Sanford welcomes new providers

    Sanford Health in East Grand Forks has recently welcomed two new employees. Lisa Jamsa is a board certified physician and specializes in family medicine. Lindsey Lommen also specializes in family medicine.

    American Crystal Sugar promotes, hires

    American Crystal Sugar has recently promoted Mari Thompson as Assistant Packaging and Warehouse Supervisor at its Drayton, N.D., facility. American Crystal also hired Kelly Moothart as the Safety Specialist in Crookston.

