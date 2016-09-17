NDSU Police report campus assault involving 2-3 suspects

FARGO, N.D. -- NDSU Police are searching for suspects involved in a campus assault overnight.

An email safety alert was sent out to students around 10:30 a.m. today about a reported assault that took place at College Street and 12th Avenue North at 3 a.m.

University Police say two or three men approached the victim as he was walking northbound on College Street across 12th Avenue North.

The victim's phone was knocked from his hand and he was punched in the head. The suspects fled the scene and were headed southbound on College Street away from campus. The victim did not require medical attention. No word if he was a student.

One of the suspects was described as a black male, 19-20 years old, with a red shirt, black pants and light facial hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact University Police at (701) 231-8998.