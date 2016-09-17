Riding to success

Eric Jex demonstrates one of the DeskCycles that are being used in fifth-grade teacher Adam Tunseth's classroom after Jex started the Read and Ride program at Lake Agassiz Elementary. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Eric Jex doesn't know yet what he wants to be when he grows up, maybe a composer or concert pianist, but his teacher at Lake Agassiz Elementary thinks Eric could make a successful politician because he's not afraid to ask for what he wants.

The fifth-grader started a Read and Ride program for his class, and so far has persuaded several companies to donate thousands of dollars worth of exercise equipment.

Eric first got the idea to start a Read and Ride program at Lake Agassiz in fourth grade while researching current events and he read about a similar program at a North Carolina school.

The story said students used a variety of stationary exercise equipment such as bikes and balance balls while they read silently during part of the school day.

So, at the urging of his teacher, Adam Tunseth, Eric wrote emails to companies selling FitDesks, DeskCycles and full-size exercise bicycles explaining his desire to start a Read and Ride program. Within a few weeks, the companies decided to donate equipment to Eric's class: five FitDesks, one full-size exercise bicycle and 22 DeskCycles. Additionally, Tunseth received a grant to purchase balance-ball chairs.

Tunseth loves the concept of the Read and Ride program because it gives students a chance to disrupt the unhealthy practice of sedentary sitting throughout most of the school day, especially in the face of reduced funding for physical education programs in schools. But that's far from Read and Ride's only benefit.

Studies conducted on two other Read and Ride programs in the U.S. have shown a correlation with higher reading and literacy test scores.

"I've started to notice that it's improved students' focus, their excitement about school," Tunseth said. He plans to take advantage of the many teaching opportunities Read and Ride presents. The exercise gives the students a chance to study human anatomy and nutrition, as well as math by measuring the distances and how fast they've ridden. Tunseth also designed a long-term social studies project focused on Read and Ride: His students will imagine a location and, besides trying to ride that distance during their time in class, they will plan their routes and learn about different cities and landmarks along the way.

Eric hasn't decided where he wants to ride yet, but he's considering his grandparents' house in Roy, Utah — a distance of 1,183 miles by car.

The Read and Ride program at Lake Agassiz has potential to expand beyond Tunseth's class — first to other fifth-grade classes and eventually, the rest of the school. Kids also may have the option to participate before and after school.

Tunseth gives Eric all the credit for Read and Ride's early success.

"The cool part is that it's been student-driven," he said. "It's not something that was my plan going into this year at all. It changed when Eric found the news article, and from there it took off."

According to Tunseth, having the Read and Ride program has inspired his students to research their own ideas about what they want to learn. "I've been teaching eight years, and I would say (Read and Ride) is probably the coolest thing that's happened in one of my classes."