Police find no link in UND child porn cases

Investigations into child pornography charges filed against three UND employees in just over a year do not reveal any link between cases so far, police say.

"We don't have any evidence at this point that the cases are linked at all," UND Police Department public information officer Sgt. Daniel Weigel told the Herald.

Weigel said investigators always look for connections between related cases. Three university employees have been charged or convicted of child porn possession in the past calendar year.

Earlier this month, UND aviation professor Eric Hewitt Basile, 37 was arrested and charged with eight counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, all Class C felonies. Detectives said they uncovered eight images of children between 1 and 3 years old being sexually assaulted on his computer, according to an affidavit. He could serve up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count.

On Sept. 9, former UND Police Officer Paul Bradley Meagher pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal Court in Fargo to one count of receiving child porn and two counts of possessing child porn. He had been collecting more than 100,000 images and videos of child porn since early 2006, according to prosecutors.

He will be sentenced Nov. 29.

In July, Robert William Beattie, a former UND chairman of the Family and Community Medicine Department, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for having 3,233 images and 100 videos of child porn.

UND President Mark Kennedy shared a message with students and staff last week about Basile's arrest.

"Both the University and I take this seriously and the University is cooperating fully with the investigation," the statement said. "Mr. Basile has been placed on administrative leave. The conditions of his administrative leave include a ban from campus property and a no contact order with UND students, faculty and staff."

UND interim vice president of university and public affairs Peter Johnson said Kennedy has not addressed campus community further about the incidents. At this time, Johnson knows of no other plans to do so.