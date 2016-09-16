Destinee Alaniz of Moorhead, lays out her makeup Friday afternoon while the pageant contestants get ready for the Miss Mexicanita Pageant, put on by MACE, Ent., as part of its Mexican Independence Day celebration . Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Eric Lopez and Jose Garza set up lights on the stage Friday afternoon as the contestants get ready. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Alexandria Marichalar, a contestant from Crookston, curls her hair before Miss Mexicanita Pageant, put on by MACE, Ent., as part of their Mexican Independence Day celebration. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Eric Lopez of MACE Entertainment talks with Destinee Alaniz about speaking to the crowd while Annabelle Alaniz works on her hair. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Annabelle Alaniz works on Destinee Alaniz's hair who is one of the contestants in Friday night's Miss Mexicanita Pageant at the Eagles club in East Grand Forks. MACE, Ent. hosts Friday's pageant as part of a Mexican Independence Day celebration. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Alexandria Marichalar works on her makeup with light from the window at the Eagles club before the Miss Mexicanita Pageant. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

Gabriella Hernandez's shoes wait on the table as she gets her hair ready Friday afternoon before the pageant. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

CeNedra Whoitmore applies make up for Gina Garcia, one of the contestants at Friday's Miss Mexicanita Pageant, put on by MACE, Ent., as part of their Mexican Independence Day celebration. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

A Friday celebration of Mexican Independence Day in East Grand Forks kicked off with a pageant to crown a Miss Mexicanita while honoring that nation's heritage.

Gabriella Hernandez, 15, came Friday from Moorhead to compete in the pageant and celebrate the holiday with family and friends, including fellow pageant contestant Déstinée Alaniz.

Hernandez said it had taken her some time figure out what she wanted to say for her brief presentation on stage. Eventually, she decided to focus on the concepts of family and food.

"I was trying to think of things that other people do, not just my family," she said, pointing to Alaniz and saying she'd also thought of her friends' families while writing. "Other friends say their families do things a certain way too, so I kind of generalized it to things most Mexicans might share."

Though Mexico officially gained its independence in 1810, the holiday marking that date may not have been celebrated wholesale in the Grand Forks area until Friday night.

The Miss Mexicanita pageant was part of a larger celebration hosted by Mace Entertainment, an East Grand Forks entertainment company owned by local couple Carolina Perez and Eric Lopez.

The two have roots in both Minnesota and Mexico—Perez is a native of Monterey, while Lopez grew up in Mexico City. Through Mace, the couple has been putting on monthly dances catered initially to the Hispanic community, but widening in scope as time went on.

Lopez said the events have drawn as many as 175 people who attended from a wide swath of the region. Lopez said the couple knew "quite a few" Hispanic people in the area, and noted that the culture seemed to be growing here over time.

Still, he said he had never heard of any major Mexican Independence Day events held locally. Perez said they had seen a prime opportunity in commemorating the holiday with one of their very own parties.

"Us Mexicans, we make big celebrations out of everything," she said. "I lived in Mexico for about half my life, and I know when I was there, they'd host huge celebrations for the 16th of September."

As a part of those celebrations, she added, almost every city would host pageants to name a Miss Mexico. In keeping with that tradition, she and Lopez had decided to find Miss Mexicanita.

Qualifications to enter the pageant were simple—contestants were required to be of Mexican heritage, speak some Spanish and fall within the ages of about 15 to 20 years old.

Once they made it to the stage, contestants answered some basic questions about themselves and presented a short speech about why they were proud of their Mexican heritage.

Each of the contestants represented a different Mexican state and entered the pageant with titles like Miss Durango or Miss Jalisco.

Many of the girls, while born in the U.S., chose states with some significance to their families, such as the birthplaces of their parents, grandparents or other family members.

Perez said the pageant's purpose was to try to "bring some positive light to our Hispanic community."

"Mexico is a beautiful country," she said, "so we're trying to remind these girls, you're Mexican and you should be proud of your Mexican heritage. What better way than by hosting a pageant?"

Beyond the pageant, the Friday celebration included a nightlong dance punctuated by a pair of other contests—one to find out who could eat the most jalapenos, the other to see who could issue the best war cry, or grito.

But for the eight contestants and their families, the pageant took center stage.

Contestant Gabriela Trevino, 18, East Grand Forks, said she had been a "very big fan" of Mace Entertainment and its events.

"I like how they get all the Hispanics together," she said. "Before Mace popped up, nobody had ever done that, at least not that I knew of."

While she'd never been in a pageant before, she thought Miss Mexicanita was worth a shot.

On Friday, Trevino represented the Mexican state of Nuevo León, where she said her family is from and where she visits with some frequency. She said it had been important to her to have her family, which she described as "her everything," to see her in the pageant.

Alex Marichalar, 17, Crookston, chose to represent the state of Michoacán in the pageant. She said she picked the state for two reasons—its name is similar to her own last name and is also just fun to say.

Marichalar had never competed in a pageant before Friday. She said beforehand that she was nervous, but was also looking forward to the experience and its place in celebrating a holiday and a heritage.

"It's really exciting to show how proud we are about being Mexican," she said, "and also just to have fun with everybody that night."