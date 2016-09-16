It is rare that a school in North Dakota or rural Minnesota must close its doors to protect its students from threats.

A Catholic school and church in Grand Forks faced that decision Thursday after it received a message threatening its property and people connected to the congregation. Few details have been released on the threat that prompted Holy Family-St. Mary's Catholic School to cancel Friday classes, but it was done to protect students, said Paul Braun, director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Fargo.

"I can tell you at this point the school closure decision was made strictly as a precaution for the safety of the students," he said, adding the action worked well. "Their care is charged to us."

Grand Forks police are investigating the message left by an unknown subject and declined to release specific details about the threat. The message was sent to the parish office of Holy Family Catholic Church. The message did not specifically name the school as the target of the threat, Grand Forks Police Lt. Bill Macki said. But as a precautionary measure, the school canceled classes Friday after officials deemed the threat to be credible, Braun said.

The Grand Forks Police Department is working closely with the parish to determine the source of the threat, Braun said. Classes are expected to resume Monday.

Braun declined to go into detail about the situation regarding Friday's closure but said the diocese meets with school and church staff on emergency and safety plans, making sure they are ready to be implemented if necessary.

The decision to close a church or school is made on a case-by-case basis, he added. Many schools in the Fargo Diocese like St. Mary's, which educates children in kindergarten through fifth grade, are on the same campus, so church staff and educators work closely with each other in deciding the "best course of action for each scenario," he said.

Church staff and educators thought it best to close the school temporarily along with the church's office.

Rare decision

Schools and parishes across the Fargo Diocese have policy in place on how to react to various scenarios. That includes weather-related emergencies, lockdowns, evacuations, active shooters and threats.

Likewise, Grand Forks Public Schools has procedures to help decide whether administrators must close a facility, said Jody Thompson, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the Grand Forks School District. He declined to go into detail on what factors would play a role in deciding to close a school, citing security and student safety, but he said a decision would come from district administration instead of individual schools in the system.

Like the Fargo Diocese, Grand Forks Public Schools works closely with local law enforcement when facing threats, Thompson said.

"Obviously, if we ever thought there was a credible or imminent threat, certainly school closure would be a consideration," he said.

A complete closure of school for a day or longer is rare among any schools. Though he has only been a communications director with the Fargo Diocese for three months, Braun said he felt it was rare for any school to cancel classes.

Thompson, who has been with Grand Forks Public Schools for more than 10 years, said he couldn't recall when any public schools in the district canceled classes because of a threat. Grand Forks schools have gone into lockdown or have been evacuated in the past because of threats, Thompson said.

Such was the case when Century Elementary School received a robo call in May stating there was a bomb inside the building. The school was evacuated for several hours, but classes resumed shortly after police determined there was no bomb in the school.

Once contacted, the Grand Forks Police Department aids any building in the city that faces a threat, but the decision to close belongs to the building's administration, Macki said.

"We don't tell them what to do," he said. "We can certainly help guide them through the process. ... We don't provide any active input as far as 'We think you should close' or 'We think you should stay open.' "

'That could be us'

Being prepared for a situation that involves possible threats to the safety of educators and students is key, said Scott Privratsky, superintendent for Devils Lake Public Schools.

His district, like others, has policy in place to react to threats, though it would take an extreme case in which administrators were certain students and school staff were at risk that the school would decide to cancel class. Devils Lake would assess the threat to determine if a lockdown, evacuation or closure were needed.

"We are always going to keep the safety of the students and staff as the highest priority," he said. "If we feel that there is a threat that people are in danger, we wouldn't continue with school."

Privratsky has worked for the Devils Lake School District for 28 years, serving five of those years as superintendent. The school hasn't faced a threat under his leadership, but staff have prepared for incidents by conducting lockdown practice runs, reviewing procedures and participating in training to react to dangerous situations, he said.

He referred to ALICE training, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, confront and evacuate, adding the training empowers the staff.

Another important aspect of dealing with threats is keeping parents informed, Crookston Public Schools Superintendent Chris Bates said, adding communication is key in these situations.

There are various ways to alert parents while ensuring the safety of students, including through text alerts, a method Crookston relies on, Bates said.

St. Mary's alerted parents to the closure Thursday. Grand Forks also has alerted parents to emergency situations regarding threats to student safety.

"I was a parent. I understand when your kids are not with you and something happens, you want to know, are my kids OK?" Bates said, adding parents appreciate knowing their children are safe and that the school had to implement emergency measures, even if they can't give all of the details.

Crookston Public Schools has not faced any threats in Bates' five years as superintendent, but the school has taken several steps to be prepared. It works closely with local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency staff and has plans in place to prepare for dangerous situations.

Privratsky said he doesn't question why St. Mary's canceled classes, adding it must have been a credible enough threat to prompt that decision.

Bates agreed, adding schools take those types of decisions seriously and want to be sure it is absolutely necessary to cancel class. A school must look at all of its options before calling for a lockdown, evacuation or cancellation, he said.

"If there was an unpredictable danger to the kids, we would almost certainly shut down and err on the side of safety," he said.

At the end of the day, Bates said it is best to implement precautionary measures if it means protecting lives.

"Every time you read that in the newspaper, you think, that could be us," he said. "You just never want to put the kids in a position where their safety might be impacted."