A group of local advocates are working on parallel campaigns to convince ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft to pick up Grand Forks.

UND Student Body President Brandon Beyer said the student government has been working with the city of Grand Forks to put together a business plan highlighting the potential value of the local market.

"When you approach Uber as a company, you really want a business case for having Uber in this location," Beyer said. "That means really illustrating that there's a market for something like that here, which is done generally through surveys trying to gauge the feasibility and what kind of demand there is."

Last fall, the UND Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to promote Uber in an attempt to further the goal of bringing a ride-share option to Grand Forks.

In the time since then, Beyer said a survey circulated among students found high levels of support for both using Uber's services and working as drivers for the company. Moving forward, he said the process of bringing in ride-sharing options is still in a preliminary stage.

Pete Haga, the city's community relations officer, said he believed the UND student body has shown strong leadership in trying to address transportation needs both among students and for the general population.

Haga said Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown had reached out to Uber after the results of the campus survey had come in. After speaking with some of the company's logistics personnel, Brown was told Uber was not interested in entering the Grand Forks market at that time.

"I take that as meaning they might need some more information," Haga said. "It's doing the types of demographic and economic work that says more than, 'We hope or wish you'd come into market,' that demonstrates it's the same kind of market that has proven successful for companies in the past, that it would be a positive move for the company and to enter our market."

Haga said the city is not taking the lead in bringing such companies to Grand Forks, deferring that role to the students, but is open to the concept and is supportive of any efforts made towards that goal.

As the students pursue their own efforts, another campus group is doing the same.

Emily O'Brien, an entrepreneur coach at the UND Center for Innovation, said she and others at the center have been working independently of the student body to entice the major figures of the ride-share industry.

To that effect, O'Brien said she has been she has been in contact with various staff members at the Uber headquarters, including the company's chief technology officer. Similar to Brown's experience, O'Brien said the company views Grand Forks as a demographic that "doesn't fit with what they're trying to do yet." She believes that's not the case.

"We have students willing to work the odd hours, as well as others who are willing to do it, and the rides are needed," she said. "We don't have enough cab services to handle people who are coming in from airport, across town or across campus."

In order to prove that point to Uber and competing ride-share company Lyft, O'Brien said local advocates for ride-share services will need to highlight the transportation needs of the community, including the high number of visitors who come to Grand Forks each year.