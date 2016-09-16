Regional churches plan annual dinners

The St. Rose of Lima Church in Hillsboro, N.D., will host a fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The dinner offers traditional turkey dinner, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, carrots, coleslaw, buns and pie. Adults eat for $11, ages 12 and under for $5 and preschoolers for $3. Meals can be taken out for $13.

St. Michael's hosting fall dinner

St. Michael's annual Fall Dinner and Bazaar will take place starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 2. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes meatballs and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls and apple and pumpkin desserts. Adults can eat for $11 and children ages 3-10 eat for $5. Homemade donuts with also be for sale.

African children's choir to perform

Calvary Lutheran Church will host the internationally acclaimed African Children's Choir at 7 p.m. Oct. 7. The program will feature children's songs and traditional spiritual and gospel favorites. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the event. The proceeds will support education, relief and development programs.

Petersburg church hosting annual supper

Petersburg Lutheran Church of Petersburg, N.D., will be hosting their annual Swiss Steak Supper from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Church on the Edge kicks off education program

The First Presbyterian Church, The Church on the Edge, will kick off their Christian Education program beginning with contemporary services starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is offered to all ages including adults at 10 a.m. The traditional church service will follow at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. later that day, there will be a block party and picnic. All are welcome. For more information call (701) 775-5545.

St. Mary's hosting annual dinner

St. Mary's will be holding their annual Old Fashioned Sunday Chicken and Meatball Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. The menu includes: chicken and dressing, meatballs, potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, rolls, beverages, and desserts. Adults 11 and up eat for $12, ages 5-10 for $5, and children four and under eat free. For more information call Mary Thompson: 701-330-5310.

Walle Church holding dinner

Walle Church located northeast of Thompson, N.D., will be holding a fall dinner and bake sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The menu includes: baked ham, raisin sauce, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, buns rommegrot and desserts. Adults can eat for $12, ages 6-12 for $5, and ages six and under for $2. For more information call 701-599-2382.