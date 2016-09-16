Kraemer honored for Legion service

Diane Kraemer, who had held almost every office in the American Legion Auxiliary, will be honored when the state association holds its dinner in Grand Forks Saturday evening.

She has followed in the footsteps of her late father, Treumann Lykken, who served as the American Legion Department Commander in 1975 and 1976.

Diane Kraemer has been a member of the Grand Forks American Legion Auxiliary for 57 years. She has served as president of all the local and state offices. And she was North Dakota American Legion Auxiliary Woman of the Year in 2001.

The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Forks Inn and Suites (formerly the Holiday Inn).

Lykken said her father, who served in World War II, was a member of the 164th Infantry from Grafton, N.D. Before his death, he was an active member of the American Legion more than 60 years. Her late husband, Rudy Kraemer, served in the Air Force for 20 Years.

Diane Kraemer especially enjoys the Girls State program and has been a board member for five years.