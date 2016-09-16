The Coyotes from South Dakota and the North Dakota Hawks are circling the Alerus Center. Tailgaters are gearing up for their pregame frivolity today.

Area bands will be showing up for today's parade, and the Coyotes are said to be bringing their band from the University of South Dakota.

Between the parade and the football game at 4 p.m., there will be action all over Greater Grand Forks. There's an Art and Wine Walk downtown this afternoon. There will be swarms of people tailgating around the Alerus.

And there is life beyond the Potato Bowl. On Tuesday morning the South Forks Lions Club will honor members of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and UND police departments as well as Grand Forks County sheriff and officers.

Kirk Tingum, club president, said the Lions want to thank and honor local police officers. The Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Ramada.

---

Thoughts while picking apples: You know it's September when the potato and sugar beet trucks roll through the Red River Valley. And you learn to give them some room. They can't stop on a dime.

Autumn will make its official entry on Thursday. One can only hope the wasps that have been swarming around will read the calendar and leave. They think they own the pumps at the gas stations and zero in on people filling cars. They seem to love the smell of gas.

---

Ask Marilyn

Q. Who are the twirlers leading the UND Marching Band?

A. They are Jenny Lockhert and Katherine Moffett, both seniors. They will be leading the band as it performs at halftime of the football game and in the "fifth quarter performance'' which is a tradition of the UND marching band. Along with the pleasure of the after game performance, those who linger are able to easily get to their cars. The parking lot is fairly clear.

Q. What did Tom Campbell, the grand marshal for the 2016 Potato Bowl, have to say Friday?

A. Campbell, who is a state senator from Grafton, delighted more than 100 UND football fans, with his talk at the Friday meeting of boosters. UND mashed the team from Idaho in the Potato Bowl game 50 years ago. He reminisced about the old days when a "Hop to Hoople" always preceded the Potato Bowl game.

Coach Bubba Schweigert was introduced by his brother Lowell Schweigert, who is emcee for the Friday meetings and president of the UND sports booster board.

Back when they were boys in Zeeland, N.D., the Schweigert brothers used a shovel to plant potatoes and a pitchfork to dig them out.

And one of the cars of fans parked outside the Alerus during the meeting Friday had a license plate: UND ONE.

---

Ray and Diane

Cheerful people of the week: Ray Holmberg and Diane Kraemer.