    Grand Forks motel demoed

    By John Hageman Today at 6:16 p.m.
    Mattresses stacked high on a trailer wait for removal from the Happy Host Inn on 32nd Avenue. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald 1 / 6
    Workers move a pile of debris into the dumpster Friday afternoon during the teardown of the Happy Host on 32nd Avenue. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald 2 / 6
    James Meagher of Big Al's Construction, crushes debris that his father Al loads in the dumpster with another backhoe during tear down of the Happy Host motel in Grand Forks on Friday. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald 3 / 6
    Al Meagher of Big Al's Construction of Grand Forks, moves a pile of debris into the dumpster Friday afternoon during the teardown of the Happy Host on 32nd Avenue. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald 4 / 6
    What remains of the Happy Host on 32nd Avenue South as of Friday afternoon. Big Al's Construction started demolition Sept. 13. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald 5 / 6
    A pile of cinder blocks sits on the perimeter of the Happy Host Friday afternoon while Big Al's Construction demolishes the building. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald 6 / 6

    A motel on Grand Forks' south side met the metaphorical wrecking ball this week.

    Demolition work began Monday on the Happy Host Inn, located at 3101 S. 17th St., right across the street from the 32nd Avenue South Hugo's grocery store. Property owner Don Lee said he's not sure what will become of the area after the work is done, but new structures are planned.

    "They're doing all the topographical stuff and figuring out what has to happen with storm sewers and all that kind of stuff," he said. "We have people approaching us almost daily with ideas."

    The demolition work is limited to the motel part of the structure and not the office. That space will be remodeled over the winter, Lee said.

    Lee owns the property with his wife, Connie. They haven't operated the motel business since they purchased it earlier this year.

    Lee said the purchase "connects up nicely" with their ownership of the adjacent Northern Air Family Fun Center building.

    The Happy Host building was constructed in 1976, according to Grand Forks County property records.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers local business and North Dakota politics. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1244
