For two decades, the Nelson family has opened their pumpkin patch to the public and each year, hundreds of people trek to the site near Emerado, N.D., to take in the food, games and activities.

One of the biggest attractions the past five years has been an 11-acre picture maze made in a cornfield.

This year the family partnered with Culver's restaurant for the maze — one that honors farmers.

"They provided the images, and we designed the maze," said pumpkin patch owner Todd Nelson. He said the giant maze was always something he wanted to do. The focus point of the maze is the phrase "Thank You, Farmers," but it also features a scenic view of a farm as the sun is setting.

The pumpkin patch and maze opens today and runs through Oct. 30.

"We do the maze each year because of the great response we get from people," Nelson said. "They're grateful to have something like this in the community." In earlier years, the maze has pictured a spider web, a pumpkin, North Dakota's 125th anniversary logo, and a soldier saluting a giant American flag.

Along with the large maze, there's also a smaller maze for younger children.