Suspected meth dealer arrested in Crookston

James Peltier was arrested Wednesday in Crookston, Minn. on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine.

James Clayton Peltier Jr., 46, has been charged with seven counts of distribution of a controlled substance in a school zone after police arrested him at his Crookston apartment, according to a news release.

Official charges had not been filed in Polk County court as of Friday afternoon. Task force agents did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The release states that Peltier was arrested after the arrests of Erick Wesley Olson, 33, and Elaine Magdeline Sundquist, 26, in Crookston on methamphetamine possession charges Tuesday.

Olson, known to police for being out on release and awaiting sentencing after masturbating and threatening children at a bus stop, and Sundquist were observed leaving Peltier's apartment Tuesday. The two were subsequently stopped and arrested on charges of possessing controlled substances in a school zone. The address is within a block of Washington Elementary School in Crookston.

According to criminal complaints filed for Olson and Sundquist, agents with the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force had been monitoring Peltier's apartment on West Seventh Street in Crookston after receiving community tips on methamphetamine trafficking there.

The news release states the task force returned to Peltier's apartment Wednesday and arrested him.