Grand Forks Chick-fil-A location not 'confirmed'

A spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A, the national chain of chicken sandwich restaurants, said this week the company is evaluating a potential Grand Forks location but there is "nothing to confirm."

A request to allow a driveway to access a future Chick-fil-A restaurant near the Columbia Mall is pending before the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission. The board saw the proposal Sept. 7 but tabled it, said Brad Gengler, director of the Planning and Community Development Department.

"Grand Forks is a great community that has a dynamic, multi-faceted economy base and a strong foundation to support a Chick-fil-A restaurant," Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Brenda Morrow said in an email. "While we hope to serve the Grand Forks community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm."

Morrow said in a follow-up email the company is "evaluating" a Grand Forks store.

Gengler said the city is reviewing a site plan for a nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant, which would be adjacent to Texas Roadhouse off of 32nd Avenue South.