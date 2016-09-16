15 Emmy fun facts leading up to this year's awards

Emmy Awards are pictured at the engraving station during a preview of this year's Governors Ball for the 68th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES -- Awards season trivia is a seemingly never-ending well of facts and figures that, practically speaking, rarely amount to more than an extra point or two at your local bar's trivia night. Still, with TV's biggest night of the year on the horizon, here is a list of 15 Emmy-related fun facts to impress your watch party, or at least hold you over until Sunday, Sept. 18.

1. Netflix and Chill

Since becoming eligible to appear on the Emmy ballot in 2013, Netflix has gathered a total of 117 nominations overall. This year, Netflix reigns as the third-most nominated network -- behind HBO (94) and FX (56) -- with 54 nominations for 2016.

2. Glorious Cloris

Cloris Leachman reigns supreme with the most Emmy wins by a single actor, male or female, with a whopping eight victories. The TV legend has trophies from her appearances on "Malcolm in the Middle" and "Touched by an Angel," among others.

3. Never Nominees

Popularity among audiences doesn't necessarily guarantee Emmy success -- stars such as Lauren Graham ("Gilmore Girls," "Parenthood"), Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation"), Courteney Cox ("Friends," "Cougar Town") and Portia De Rossi ("Ally McBeal," "Arrested Development") are on the list of those who have never been nominated.

4. Snubbed, She Wrote

Angela Lansbury may be a TV icon to the public, but apparently not to Emmy voters. Despite a massive 12 nominations for her role on "Murder She Wrote," Lansbury never took home an Emmy trophy for her role as Jessica Fletcher. Lansbury has been nominated 17 times overall for various roles.

5. One Man, Three Shows

Kelsey Grammer remains the only actor to be nominated for the same role on three different TV shows. As Frasier Crane, the Juilliard-trained actor has been nominated for his appearances on "Wings," "Cheers" and "Frasier." Grammer has won four times for lead actor on "Frasier."

6. Simply Simpsons

"The Simpsons" isn't just the longest-running animated series in television history -- it's also the most decorated, with 32 wins and 85 nominations.

7. Live From Los Angeles

"Saturday Night Live" takes the trophy (or rather, trophies) for the most wins for any primetime television series in history, garnering a whopping 44 trophies over the past four decades. "SNL" also takes the prize as the most nominated show in Emmy history, with 199 nominations overall.

8. Behind Enema Lines

RuPaul made history at this year's Creative Arts Emmy's, not only for his outstanding host of a reality series win for "RuPaul's Drag Race," but also for being the first person ever to utter the word "enema" during his acceptance speech.

9. Fit For a King

"Game of Thrones" isn't only popular among the public -- it's one of the most lauded shows in Emmy history, with 35 wins and 106 nominations.

10. Photo Finish

"Amazing Race" has dominated the outstanding reality-competition program category since its inception in 2003. Prior to 2010 when "Top Chef" took top honors, "The Amazing Race" had a seven-year streak in the category and has won a total of 9 times over the course of 12 years.

11. More For Maher

"Real Time with Bill Maher," has been nominated 19 times, but has yet to take home a single trophy. Its host, though, got one in 2014 for "Vice," which he executive produces.

12. (Not So) Cheap Thrills

Winning an Emmy is a major accomplishment, but to prove it, you'll have to pay to take your trophy home. They cost somewhere around $400 each to make.

13. American Dreams

After four seasons, this year marks the first year that "The Americans" has scored an outstanding drama series nominee. In addition, co-stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, who are married on the series, also tied the knot in real life.

14. Puppet Pals

Contrary to popular belief, you don't actually need to be a living creature to take home the trophy. In fact, the first Emmy Award was presented to puppet Judy Splinters (and ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale) for outstanding television personality in 1949.

15. The Emmy's v. O.J. Simpson

Despite the notable powerhouse of actors in "The People v. O.J. Simpson," a good handful are first-time nominees, including Courtney B. Vance, John Travolta, Sterling K. Brown and Cuba Gooding, Jr.

Can't get enough? The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 18 on ABC.