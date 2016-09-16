The Herald would like to know what's on your mind. Do have a question that begs an answer? In a new column, the Herald will seek answers to what you want to know.

The traffic signals that once stood at the intersection of Belmont Road and Fourth Avenue South will not be replaced.

City Traffic Engineer Jane Williams told members of the City Council on Monday that her office would not install new signals to replace those knocked over by a car crash last summer after it discovered the intersection was safer without them.

For the past year, the intersection has been serviced by a four-way traffic stop. Based on the city's traffic studies, Williams said the crossing is safer now with stop signs than it was with signal lights.

"With the signal, we were having crashes," she said. "We had a couple with the four-way stop, but the severity is much less."

Though no traffic fixture will be crash-proof, she added, the collisions at the four-way stop had yielded only property damage with no injuries. That outcome is a departure from earlier, more dangerous crashes that took place at the intersection when the stoplight was there and motorists ran red lights.

Beyond the safety considerations, Williams said the traffic volume through the intersection has dropped by about 50 percent over the past several years. The current flow of vehicles no longer warrants a signal, she said.

The removal of the light is not the last consideration for the roads in that part of town.

"We are not by any means done with this area," Williams said, adding that a comprehensive traffic study for the entire near-south side of Grand Forks will be included in a report later this month.

