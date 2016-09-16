GRAFTON, N.D.—A Grafton man who faced a life sentence for sexually assaulting a young boy was ordered to serve more than 20 years in prison.

Adam Lee Schnellbach, 32, was sentenced Thursday in Walsh County District Court, where he initially was charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition, all Class AA felonies, and three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor. He entered Alford pleas—he doesn't admit guilt but agrees prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him in court—to two counts of gross sexual imposition, one a Class AA felony and another a Class A felony, and a Class C felony of promoting sexual performance by a minor. The other charges were dismissed after he signed a plea agreement.

The charges stem from an Oct. 13, 2015, incident, according to court documents. A 4-year-old child told his mother he was sexually assaulted by Schnellbach, according to a criminal complaint. Schnellbach also took lewd picture of an 8-year-old boy, according to the Walsh County Sheriff's Department.

On the Class AA felony, which carries maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, Schnellbach was sentenced to 40 years in prison with all but 16 years suspended. He also was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the Class A felony with 14 years suspended. Those two sentences will run consecutively, adding up to 22 years imprisonment.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for the Class C felony, but that will run concurrent with the other sentences.

Schnellbach has 338 days credit for time served on each term, meaning 22 ½ months will be taken off his sentence.

Judge Richard Geiger ordered Schnellbach to pay $2,110 in fines.