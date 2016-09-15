Minnesota incomes grow, but racial gaps remain

ST. PAUL—Minnesotans of color continue to largely miss out on the financial successes enjoyed by their white neighbors, new economic data released Thursday by the U.S. Census shows.

Median household income for all Minnesotans rose in 2015 by $2,000 to $63,500, or more than 3 percent, an analysis of census data by the state demographer's office found. During the same time, the overall poverty rate fell from 11.5 percent to 10.2 percent, with roughly 65,000 fewer Minnesotans now living below the poverty line.

Workforce participation also improved, with 63.7 percent of working-age residents holding full-time jobs, up from 62.7 percent the year before.

"This exceptionally strong evidence of economic improvements in just one year is heartening," Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower said in a statement.

But community leaders continue to be challenged by figures that show most minority groups earn a fraction of what white Minnesotans take home.

A similar census report released a year ago showed a surprisingly low median annual income of $27,015 for black families in 2014. Those numbers, and a series of deadly interactions between people of color and police, forced state leaders to begin debating ways to address Minnesota's racial disparities.

In this year's census report, all racial groups saw income gains, yet black, Hispanic and American Indian residents continue to trail their white peers in household earnings. Black and American Indian households earn about half what white households earn, while Hispanic households earn about 65 percent of what their white neighbors earn. And the 2015 earnings for blacks, $30,300, is still below the $31,021 earnings for 2010.

Jeffry Martin, president of the NAACP-St. Paul, said the persistent economic disparities between most Minnesotans of color and white residents is further evidence state leaders need to do more to close racial gaps. This past legislative session lawmakers approved $35 million in new spending to begin combating racial gaps, but community leaders have urged public officials to commit more time and money.

"It really puts into question how serious the state is in addressing this issue," Martin said. "If you keep trying to fight a forest fire with a garden hose, you are not going to see the gains you need."

Only Asian households out-earned whites. Their median household income of $72,300 was $5,300 more than white households and $8,800 more than the state average.

Asians are one of Minnesota's most ethnically diverse racial groups. Their earnings data includes Hmong refugees, more than half of which live at or near the poverty line, to Asian Indians who have some of the state's highest household incomes.

Gov. Mark Dayton noted that Minnesota families' median household incomes are $7,713 above the national average. He added that the state's poverty level is tied for the second lowest in the nation.

But Dayton agreed that the state's leaders need to do more to close racial gaps in earnings and other achievements.

"These disparities should reaffirm for all Minnesota leaders — in the public, nonprofit and private sectors — the need to redouble our efforts to reduce and ultimately eliminate racial disparities," Dayton said in a statement. "We must continue working to ensure that our state provides full and equal opportunities to all Minnesotans."