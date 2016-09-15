ND inmate garden provides fresh vegetables to needy

A garden patch of pumpkins and cantaloupe is seen at the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown. The harvested produce is being donated to those in need through Community Action Food Pantry. John M. Steiner / Forum News Service

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—For Duwayne Kuntz and Paul Smestad, getting to work outside in a garden is the best time of their day.

Kuntz and Smestad are among eight inmates at the James River Correctional Center who have worked under Arlie Lind, correctional officer and garden and yard crew supervisor, in two garden areas inside the state prison's walls in Jamestown.

Kuntz said he farmed for 20 years before he was an inmate at JRCC. He likes being able to go outside and work in the dirt.

"I can actually put my head into the dirt and I don't see fences and I can get away from this place, which is nice," Kuntz said. "Plus, I got one hell of a boss (referring to Lind)."

Smestad said he has no farming background, but his family did have a garden when he was growing up. He has been working in the recreation area garden for the last five years. He said working in the garden has given him a sense of purpose.

"Of all the things I've done in prison, it (the garden) is probably the most reforming thing I've done," he said.

New to the prison this year is a 3,200-square-foot vegetable garden that produced potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, onions, green beans, zucchini, winter squash, garlic, green peppers and pumpkins. All of the vegetables grown at JRCC are donated to the Community Action Region VI Food Pantry.

"The lady at the food pantry requested we grow pie pumpkins," Lind said, referring to Sarah Oberlander, the food pantry coordinator. "I told her we'd plant whatever they (Community Action) want."

Oberlander said so far the JRCC garden has provided more than 3,000 pounds of fresh produce. That produce has gone into the grocery sacks of people in need in Stutsman County and the surrounding area. Oberlander said if it weren't for the JRCC garden and a garden grown by the congregation of the Central Baptist Church, Community Action wouldn't have any fresh vegetables to offer to its clients. Community Action has received about 2,000 pounds of fresh produce from the Central Baptist Church garden.

"We don't have the funds to buy fresh vegetables, so it's very nice when we can get vegetables and offer them to our clients,"she said.

Lind said he had wanted to start a new garden at JRCC for years. The inmates had established a garden about six years ago near the recreation area in the prison, a garden that features flowers like dahlias and some vegetables. Lind said he likes to garden himself and wanted to expand the gardening area inside the prison.

Chad Pringle, JRCC warden, said under Lind's leadership the garden expansion project included landscaping improvements and planting flower beds in areas visible to the inmates.

Kuntz and Smestad said having the new flower beds, populated by cosmos and zinnias, is therapeutic for everyone inside the prison.

"It's so nice to have color in here," Kuntz said, "In prison all you see is khakis and gray."

Smestad said working in the recreation yard garden has made him popular amongst the inmates.

"Not a day goes by where an inmate will say to me, 'Hey Paul, talk to Arlie, I want work in the garden,'" he said.

The garden expansion project was approved in May, and Lind said thanks to donations of 30 pounds of seed potatoes from Country Gardens, a group of inmates spent a rainy June 6 planting potatoes. From that 30 pounds of seed potatoes, the garden has produced about 1,000 pounds of potatoes, Lind said.

"Everything has been growing real well this summer," he said.

Kuntz and Smestad said working with Lind in the gardens has helped them with their self-esteem, knowing the vegetables they grow will help people in need.

"He (Lind) lets us make a lot of choices, what we grow, when we pick," Smestad said. "It really builds up your morale when a correctional officer lets you make decisions."

"He will ask you, 'What do you want to do?' instead of telling you what to do," Kuntz said. "It makes you feel like you have a say in it. It gives you more pride."

Lind said the inmates in the garden program have all worked very hard over the summer.

"Some of the guys don't know a lot about gardening when they start," he said. "But they take to it and work their hearts out."