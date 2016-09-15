Northlands Rescue Mission appoints new executive director

The Northlands Rescue Mission has appointed Nancy Andrews as the shelter's new executive director. The appointment follows Russ Swagger's resignation in May 2016 due to a long weekly commute between Grand Forks and Bismarck. Andrews had served as the interim executive director since his departure.

"[Andrews] is a well-trusted and experienced leader in our community and will undoubtedly guide the mission down a prosperous path," said Brian Johnson, the mission's board chairman, in a press release.

Andrews also serves as the board chairwoman for the Grand Forks Sertoma Club and on the board of the Thrivent Financial Northland Region. She retired as the executive director of housing for Valley Memorial Homes in June 2015.

"After years of being on the board of directors, it is exciting for me to work alongside an accomplished staff ... I look forward to the challenge of leading the mission in what we are calling 'a new beginning,'" Andrews said in the news release.

The Northlands Rescue Mission has had a handful of leadership changes in the past few years. Dave Sena stepped down as executive director in 2014 after more than 10 years in the position, citing personal reasons. Swagger replaced Sena in November 2014.