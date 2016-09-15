More than 6 inches of rain floods Sioux Falls

Streets around the Augustana University campus were flooded with water as were many others around the city. Police were barricading some of the streets creating traffic worries throughout the city. Photo by Kaylynn Dieter / Forum News Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— Sioux Falls and the surrounding area has had more than six inches of rain in a short timeframe Thursday afternoon and more is expected.

The National Weather Service is reporting 6 inches of rain in the southern part of the city. Up to two more inches of rain can be expected into the evening resulting in a flash flood warning, said the weather service..

Several intersections in Sioux Falls have been flooded with city crews monitoring intersections that frequently flood and posting barricades around the flooded areas.

The situation has alarmed some Augustana University students.

"It was stressful not knowing whether my house would be flooded when I came home from class," student Andrea Conover said.

"I was up to my ankles in water," student Emily Wissink said. "My pants were soaking wet, and I had to change clothes three times. Driving through the water my car was literally floating at times. It was pretty scary."

City officials are encouraging motorists to stay off the roadways until the roads are clear. Even a small amount of moving water can carry a vehicle off the road, officials said.

The city's bike trail that runs along the winding Big Sioux River in many locations is flooded and has been barricaded at Spencer Park and Nelson Park.

Power outages and inoperable traffic lights were also reported in many locations.

Motorists were also urged to watch out for manhole cover that pop off.

City officials are also urging residents to make sure sump pumps are draining outside homes.. Improperly discharging sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system can result in sewage backups into homes.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said it is illegal to attach sump pumps to floor drains or otherwise connect them to the city's sanitary sewer system. Sumps pumps should be discharged into yards or streets.

As of late afternoon, Clemens said there were no sewer backups.