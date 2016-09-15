Grand Forks, ND – The Holy Family-St. Mary’s School has canceled classes for Friday, September 16th.

In a release from the Diocese of Fargo, a credible threat to property and/or persons connected to Holy Family-St. Mary’s was made.

The closure is a precautionary action to protect especially the safety of the school children at Holy Family-St. Mary’s that are entrusted to the care of the diocese, along with property and/or persons connected with the Holy Family-St. Mary’s.

Classes will resume as normal on Monday.