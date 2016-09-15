Stephen Colbert parodies 'Fifty Shades Darker' trailer

LOS ANGELES -- "50 Shades of Grey" fans got their first full look at the sequel earlier this week when a trailer for "50 Shades Darker" was released.

Funnyman Stephen Colbert wanted to get in on the action, literally.

The "Late Show" host presented his own version of the trailer, which contains more laughs than lust. Watch as Colbert dons a masquerade mask in hopes of joining Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) for an intimate encounter.

The real trailer for "Darker" reveals a well, darker, storyline for the sequel.

"This time, no rules, no punishments, and no more secrets," Steele tells her lover. Of course, secrets from his past return, in the form of a mysterious ex-girlfriend, played by Bella Heathcote.

Kim Basinger also enters the franchise as another ex-lover and Grey's business partner, Elena Lincoln. Audiences will also meet Grey's influential mother, played by Marcia Gay Harden.

Hugh Dancy, Eric Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, and Max Martini also star.

"Fifty Shades Darker" hits theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.

The final movie in the trilogy, "Fifty Shades Freed," was shot at the same time as "Darker." "Freed" is set to bow in February 2018.