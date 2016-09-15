The logo of Walmart is shown on one of its stores in California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wal-Mart Canada will stop accepting Visa Inc cards at its 16 stores in the province of Manitoba starting Oct. 24, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, Sept. 14, raising the stakes in a high-profile fee dispute.

Manitoba was "most ready" for the move on Visa cards, he said, without giving any details on why the province was chosen.

In a rare example of talks between a major retailer and credit card company spilling out in public, Wal-Mart said in June it had been unable to agree with Visa on an "acceptable fee" and would no longer accept the company's credit cards unless it got a better deal.

Visa cards may be banned in more stores if the companies cannot reach an agreement, the Wal-Mart spokesman said, though he did not specify which ones.

"We're committed to continuing negotiations with Visa, and we are still hopeful of reaching an agreement‎."

The rejection of Visa in Manitoba would follow the retailer's decision in July to stop accepting Visa cards in three Thunder Bay, Ontario stores - a step that would be mirrored across the country, Walmart had said at the time.

"Walmart's decision to further limit Visa acceptance in Manitoba is disappointing," Visa spokeswoman Connie Kim said.

"We know from our experience in Thunder Bay that consumers want the option to use the payment method of their choice when shopping – including at Walmart stores," she added.

Wal-Mart has over 400 stores in Canada.

The negotiations do not affect the U.S. stores of parent Wal-Mart Stores Inc.