Alcohol was involved when a Grand Forks man crashed early Thursday morning into a city-owned dumpster, police said, resulting in a trip to the hospital for his passenger.

Grand Forks police responded at 2:07 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash in the 1400 block of South 17th Street, according to a news release. They determined Cole Anthony Jerome, 26, was driving south in a 2004 Nissan 350Z on the street when he struck a roll-off container owned by the Grand Forks Sanitation Department, according to the release.

Jerome's passenger, 31-year-old Peter Basting of Grand Forks, was taken to Altru Hospital for unknown injuries. Jerome was arrested on a driving under the influence of alcohol charge, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation. Those with information on the incident should call the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.