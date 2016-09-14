UND Alumni Association announces Sioux Awards

The UND Alumni Association and Foundation recently announced the honorees of the 2016 Sioux Awards banquet set for Oct. 13. Recipients of the association's highest honor include Elizabeth Abraham, Rick Burgum, Dr. Timothy Henry and Dave St. Peter. Haley Thorson and Nicholas Eberling also will be honored with the Young Alumni Achievement Award, given to newer alumni of the university who have had considerable success in their careers. Meet the banquet's 2016 honorees below:

• Elizabeth Abraham graduated from UND in 1970 with a Master of Arts degree in social experimental psychology. Abraham is currently the majority owner, CEO and treasurer of Top Tool Co. of Minneapolis.

• Rick Burgum graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Philosophy degree. Shortly after serving in the Army, Burgum returned to his home of Arthur, N.D., to lead the family grain elevator operation. Under Burgum's leadership, the Arthur Companies expanded from three grain elevator locations to nine. Burgum was also a partner at Great Plains Software, acquired by Microsoft in 2001. Burgum continues to be involved in the Arthur community and philanthropic ventures.

• Dr. Tim Henry graduated from the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences in 1970. One of Henry's more notable jobs was at the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, where he researched improving care for patients suffering from the most severe form of heart attacks. He currently works as the chief of cardiology at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

• Dave St. Peter graduated in 1989 and worked as a student assistant for the Athletics Sports Information Department in his time there. St. Peter started out in the sports business with internships with the Minnesota North Stars and the Minnesota Twins. In 2002, St. Peter was named the president of Twins baseball, a title he still holds today.

• Haley Thorson graduated from UND in 2005 with a nursing degree. Thorson began her career with Grand Forks Public Health at the age of 24. Throughout her career, she has received many awards, including being recognized as the 2012 North Dakota Public Health Association Health Worker of the Year. Most notably, Thorson was instrumental in Grand Forks' passage of an ordinance banning smoking in workplaces, restaurants and bars.

• Nick Eberling graduated from UND in 2006 after studying in the aerospace program. Eberling served as a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps and attended Air Force training after graduation. He followed proudly after his grandfathers who served in the military. After two tours in Afghanistan, Eberling became an instructor for the Air Force. Eberling also achieved acceptance to the elite team of Thunderbirds. Last year, he flew the opposing solo position, and this year is his first as the lead solo.