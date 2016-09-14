A Pisek, N.D., man suffered injuries after an accident on Grand Forks County Road 81 Tuesday evening.

Stephen Pettibone, 25, was driving north on 81 at 5:45 p.m. when he turned west onto N.D. Highway 15. At the intersection, Pettibone rear-ended a 2013 Kenworth with his 2010 GMC Sierra, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol media release.

Pettibone's vehicle sustained substantial front-end damage and was towed from the scene, the release said. Pettibone was injured in the accident.

The Kenworth received rear damage, but the driver was reported as uninjured. The Patrol continues to investigate the incident.