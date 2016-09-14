A Pisek, N.D., man suffered injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Grand Forks County Road 81 Tuesday evening.

Stephen Pettibone, 25, was driving north on 81 in a 2010 GMC Sierra at 5:45 p.m. when he struck the rear of a 2013 Kenworth semi. The northbound truck had stopped at the intersection of N.D. Highway 15 before turning west when Pettibone struck it, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol media release.

Pettibone was transported to Altru Hospital for treatment.

Pettibone's vehicle sustained substantial front-end damage and was towed from the scene, the release said.

The Kenworth received minor rear damage, but the driver was reported as uninjured. The Patrol continues to investigate the incident.