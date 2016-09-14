Starbucks moving to old Dickey’s location in Grand Forks

Starbucks is moving one of its Grand Forks coffee shops to a heavily trafficked intersection.

The Seattle-based company said in an email it will relocate its current shop at 1217 S. Washington St. to the former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 623 S. Washington St., which is at the southeast corner of the intersection of DeMers Avenue and Washington Street.

“We’re proud to be a part of the community and look forward to welcoming Grand Forks to our new location early next year,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in an email.

The company didn’t say why it was moving a few blocks north, but Starbucks’ current South Washington Street is known for having a difficult entrance into its drive-thru that requires patrons to avoid blocking an alleyway. Moreover, the former Dickey’s building is roughly 4,400 square feet, almost twice the size of the 2,400 square feet at the current Starbucks shop, according to property records.

Starbucks first opened at 1217 S. Washington St. in 2005. Dickey’s closed its Grand Forks restaurant more than a year ago.