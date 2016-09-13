VP candidate Kaine makes surprise visit to U of M campus

Senator Tim Kaine, third from left, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, stops by Coffman Memorial Union during unannounced campaign stop in on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Special to the Pioneer Press: Craig Lassig)

enator Tim Kaine, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, greets supporters as he arrives at the Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Special to the Pioneer Press: Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine briefly visited Minnesota on Tuesday to shore up the campaign’s coffers and support among younger voters.

Kaine, the junior U.S. senator from Virginia and Hillary Clinton’s running mate, came to Minneapolis for a planned private meeting with former Vice President Walter Mondale and an unannounced stop at the University of Minnesota. The candidate, who was born in Minnesota in 1958 but grew up in Kansas City, emphasized his local roots during the visit: “I was born in St. Paul,” Kaine told students soon after he landed on the U’s West Bank campus.

Since Minnesota’s March caucuses, Minnesotans have had little face time with presidential candidates. Clinton stopped in Edina in May for a fundraiser with no public notice. Republican Donald Trump paid his first visit to the state last month, also for a fundraiser. Kaine’s hourlong visit with a largely random assortment of students on the U’s campus was the most that nonpaying Minnesotans have seen of the presidential ticket for months.

Historically, Minnesota has a long record of voting for Democrats in presidential elections. While the Clinton campaign has been organized in the state for months, and Trump has a campaign staffer in Minnesota as well, neither campaign has paid it the same attention they give battleground states.

Even Kaine’s visit was low-profile: The campaign released no public information about it, other than the date, and he met with dozens of volunteers and students rather than touching base with thousands of would-be voters.

At the U, Kaine met with a group of students who are working to register people to vote.

Ana Mendoza Packham, a sophomore from Madison, Wis., said her group, Wind of Change, is nonpartisan and includes both Clinton supporters and others. Asked if she was a Clinton supporter, Mendoza Packham said, “I think so.”

“Originally I think I was more on the Bernie side, but I think Hillary’s brilliant and I think Tim Kaine is super cool,” she said.

Will Dammann, a 21-year-old active in the U’s student government and a candidate for school board in his Annandale hometown, said he learned that Kaine would visit Coffman Union about 15 minutes before the candidate arrived. Even with so little advance notice, Dammann found a Minnesota student government T-shirt to give to Kaine and managed to chat with the nominee about his run for school board. Kaine agreed about the importance of school boards and joked afterward that he and Dammann would run together.

“(I) usually vote Republican, but this election cycle I’ll be voting for Hillary. I think Trump is bad news for the Republican party and doesn’t represent young Republicans in any way,” Dammann told reporters. He also told a national reporter that he was unworried about Clinton’s health despite all the media attention paid to her collapse over the weekend — a result, her campaign said, of a bout of pneumonia.

Although there were certainly Clinton-Kaine fans among the students who approached Kaine, not all the students were satisfied after their brush with the presidential ticket.

Aasim Ali, a freshman from Plymouth, brought up “Islamophobia” and the terror watch list with great animation while talking with Kaine.

“It was nice to be able to meet him, but … he didn’t really answer the questions,” Ali said afterward.

He said he was not sure who he will vote for in November.

Public health master’s degree student Andre Montoya-Barthelemy said he and Kaine talked about the controversial North Dakota oil pipeline. Montoya-Barthelemy said he was glad to be given a hearing, although Kaine did not state an opinion about the pipeline.

Throughout the visit, his second to a university campus on Tuesday — Kaine held a large rally at University of Michigan earlier in the day — he played the cool, slightly geeky dad card. Wearing a blue blazer and slightly rumpled khaki pants, he asked the students their hometowns, their areas of study and what year they were in at the university. And he posed for dozens of photos.

As a group of students posed for a large group photo with Kaine, the candidate likened the assembly to the Beatles.

“Is that too old?” Kaine asked. The students advised him that Minnesota is more Prince-oriented, but Kaine didn’t bow to the late purple one. “Any Replacements fans?” he asked, referring to the Minneapolis-based punk band that was active three decades ago. “I’m a massive Replacements fan.”