Arbor Park development moves ahead

A five-member review committee for Arbor Park proposals voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a proposal from Dakota Commercial and Development Co., according to City Administrator Todd Feland.

Dakota's proposal, in partnership with JLG Architects and Community Contractors, outlines a five-story building with underground parking and a roof deck, with room for a commercial tenant on at least the first floor and condominiums through much of the rest.

The building itself, according to renderings, is a white and beige structure built with an abundance of 90-degree angles upon much of the existing park. A wide space on the southeast side of the building allows for a broad walkway for residents to move between both nearby pocket parks and South Fourth Street. A potential skywalk extends from the second floor and runs toward the existing parking ramp across the street.

According to the proposal, various project costs come to about $7.3 million. It includes a request to purchase land from the city for $1 as well as property tax incentives, though City Planner Brad Gengler said the project's place in an existing downtown tax break system needs research.

The committee was composed of city council members Bret Weber and Crystal Schneider, Grand Forks Economic Development Corporation CEO Klaus Thiessen, Assurity Finance and Development Vice President Jon Ramsey and Jamie Lunski of HB Sound and Light.

"A lot of the discussion from city members was about finding win-wins," Feland said of the committee's meeting.

Feland believes this proposal will preserve the public art from Arbor Park, while giving the city new housing downtown and commercial space. He said art likely will be distributed in the walkway between Third and Fourth streets south and throughout nearby pocket parks.

The proposal will go before a planning and zoning review on Sept. 26 and will be placed on the City Council's Oct. 3 agenda for approval.

The committee met for about three hours Tuesday afternoon, according to local artist Adam Kemp.

Kemp and Mary Weaver of Browning Arts had proposed an improvement on the current park in coordination with the Grand Forks Park District. Kemp said the committee did a good job and was receptive to the community, but overall he was not surprised with their decision. He said it was amusing to hear major town developers discuss their interest in preserving local art, as this is the first he's heard of it.

"Now the real decision is in front of the City Council and, hopefully, that's a different ballgame," he said.

The committee also had considered a third proposal from Icon Architectural Group that would have created an elevated "high line" park linking the three pocket parks in the area, including Arbor Park, and leaving space for a multistory, mixed-use building on the adjacent pocket park between Urban Stampede and Ink Inc. along Kittson Avenue.