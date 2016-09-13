EGF departments outline budget plans, requests

With its budget approval process in full swing and a higher property tax levy on the table, the East Grand Forks City Council heard presentations from several department heads Tuesday who outlined their spending plans for 2017.

The departments under review at Tuesday's council work session noted increases in salaries and equipment purchases were at the root at many increases requested.

From the Police Department, the council heard a familiar request to contribute $85,000 to buy a new records management and computer-aided dispatch system with two other law enforcement agencies. The department had brought the request forward last month but the council opted to discuss it during the budget process.

In addition to that item, Chief Mike Hedlund requested additional money for training as several new officers have joined the force over the past year. If approved, the money would bump the department's training budget from $10,000 to $12,000.

"We are so young," he said. "We're trying to get these officers up to speed in terms of being where we want them to be, so we're looking for additional funding there."

Also included in the department's $2.6 million operating budget is the request to purchase two new vehicles and an all-terrain vehicle for a total of $77,000.

The Parks and Recreation Department also is seeking increases for staff wages, including the addition of several positions at the swimming pool.

Interim Parks and Recreation Director Mark Dragich noted that after the pool's renovation, the state Department of Health required more staff to supervise areas of the pool, including the new waterslide.

While those costs are increasing, the pool's utility costs are predicted to decrease with the installation of more efficient equipment during the renovation. The pool itself also is no longer leaking water, accounting for savings as well.

The department's nearly $1.7 million operating budget includes a request for additional playground funds that would be used to repair existing equipment in the city.

"Our goal is to get repairing playground sites," Dragich said. "There are a lot of plastic borders at playgrounds now that are getting beat up and displaced by lawnmowers, traffic and whatnot."

Other budgets

Also presented during Tuesday's meeting were budgets for the economic development, transit, building inspections and planning and zoning departments or services.

The Economic Development Department projects $856,000 in spending for its services, which includes salaries and funds for incentive and loan programs.

City Planner Nancy Ellis presented budgets for transit, building inspections and planning and zoning, which she noted saw little change other than salary increases.

Overall, projected revenues for the entire 2017 city budget are $10.6 million and expenses are $10.4 million. An 18 percent increase to the property tax levy has been proposed, but city staff have not received information from Polk County in order to calculate the effect on property tax bills.

This year, the city expects to collect $3.8 million in property taxes while next year's levy increase could bump that amount to $4.5 million if the full 18 percent increase is passed as proposed.

The council has one more upcoming work session to discuss any changes and then will vote on giving the budget preliminary approval at its Sept. 27 meeting.