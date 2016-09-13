DULUTH, MINN. -- David Andrew Smithson had already conceded he was high on several drugs when the van he was driving struck and killed Brian Respler, who was walking in West Duluth last December.

On Monday, Smithson learned his punishment: He was sentenced by State District Court Judge Mark Munger to 48 months in prison.

That’s at the upper end of sentencing guidelines and even more than the 41 months that Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Vicky Wanta had sought — and well above the probation-only sentence sought by Chief Public Defender Daniel Lew.

Munger said Smithson has led a life of addiction, with multiple driving offenses while under the influence, and “wreaked havoc on our highways,” and said there were no mitigating circumstances that would call for a lesser sentence.

“This case cries out for a prison sentence,” Munger said in rejecting the call for probation.

The maximum penalty for a criminal vehicular homicide charge under Minnesota law is 10 years, depending on criminal history. Under state rules Smithson probably will serve two-thirds of his sentence, 32 months, and already has nine months of credit for his time in jail since his arrest — meaning he will likely be out of prison in less than two years.

Munger also ordered Smithson to pay the Respler family $7,500 restitution for the cost of Brian Respler’s funeral.

Smithson pleaded guilty July 18 to felony criminal vehicular homicide, conceding that toxicology reports showed he had amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC and morphine in his system when the the van he was driving struck and killed Respler.

At the July hearing Smithson, 27, said he had been sleeping at his brother's house in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood before driving to his parents' house in Gary-New Duluth, and dozed off at the wheel after earlier taking drugs. He said he opened his eyes to see Respler just feet in front of him, walking on the shoulder of the road, before his van hit Respler.

Smithson in court Monday said he was sorry for what had happened, had taken responsibility and had often wished it was him and not Respler who had perished on that cold evening.

Lew said “the life story of David Smithson's has yet to be written,” adding that Smithson had battled addiction since the age of 14 and that the system had failed at getting adequate mental health and chemical dependency treatment for Smithson.

But Wanta argued that Smithson had been through treatment “over and over and over again,” yet continued to not just use drugs but to drive while using drugs. It was Smithson's fourth DUI-related offense, Wanta noted.

“It is thoughtless and reckless and criminal to get into a vehicle while using,” she argued in court.

Respler, 37, of Duluth, a father of four, lived near the crash scene and was walking to Kmart when he was hit, his wife said. A native of New York, Respler came to Duluth in 2003. He overcame a learning disability and worked for the past 10 years at Goodwill Duluth, unloading trucks and picking up items throughout the city. Respler was an assistant den leader for his sons' Webelos troop.

Cindy Weme, a relative of the victim, said the sentence was far too light, saying Minnesota sentencing laws don’t force people to be accountable.

“There’s no justice here. Brian’s dead forever. He’ll (Smithson) be out in less than four years,” Weme said. “We need to make people more accountable for what they do.”

Respler’s wife, Holly, said her children have suffered since losing their father. Letters from the children were read during the sentencing hearing, with the children writing that they missed their daddy.

“Some days they are OK. Some days they aren't OK,” Holly Respler said of her children. “I wish (the sentence) could be more time. But I’m OK with it.”

A second charge against Smithson for operating under the influence was dropped as part of the July plea deal.

Officers were called about 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 19 when Respler was found in a parking lot, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness reported seeing the van “weaving down the road and onto the sidewalk,” where it struck Respler, according to the criminal complaint. The van initially traveled past the collision site, but immediately returned to the parking lot, witnesses said.