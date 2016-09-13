FARGO—A 21-year-old man from Shevlin, Minn., was in the Cass County Jail early Tuesday, Sept. 13, following a tussle at the Empire Tavern in downtown Fargo that sent two bar employees to the hospital.

According to a report released by Fargo Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson:

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. as bar employees attempted to escort an intoxicated man out of the bar.

The patron, identified by Anderson as Shane M. Teigland, 21, of Shevlin, resisted and two bar employees fell to the ground as they struggled with Teigland.

Teigland left the property and was later detained when bar employees made a citizen's arrest for misdemeanor assault.

Two bar employees were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, Anderson said.