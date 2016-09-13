Reminder: No whole deer carcasses allowed to enter Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Hunters who harvest deer outside the state are reminded that whole deer carcasses are no longer allowed to be brought into Minnesota from anywhere in North America.

This new restriction that includes all members of the deer family (deer, elk, moose and caribou) is an effort by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to respond to the increasing prevalence and geographic spread of chronic wasting disease.

Hunters may bring only the following parts into Minnesota, regardless of where in North America the animal was harvested: Meat that is boned out or that is cut and wrapped (either commercially or privately); quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached; hides and teeth; antlers or clean skull plates (no brain tissue attached) with antlers attached; finished taxidermy mounts.

Nonresidents transporting whole or partial carcasses on a direct route through Minnesota are exempt from this restriction; however, similar restrictions exist in all surrounding states.