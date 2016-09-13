Crews work on installing the Dakota Access Pipeline near Williston, N.D., on Friday, July 29, 2016. photo by Eric Hylden/Forum News Service

CANNON BALL, N.D. – The CEO of Energy Transfer Partners reaffirmed the company’s commitment Tuesday to the Dakota Access Pipeline and urged employees to contact their elected representatives about the project.

Kelcy Warren told employees in a memo the company intends to meets with officials in Washington to understand their position after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Justice and Department of Interior announced a temporary halt on construction on Corps land north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

“We are committed to completing construction and safely operating the Dakota Access Pipeline within the confines of the law,” Warren wrote.

The memo released to the media Tuesday does not say whether the company plans to voluntarily halt construction in North Dakota 20 miles east and west of Lake Oahe, as requested by the federal agencies.

Also on Tuesday, the company was working with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office to remove construction equipment that was damaged last week by protesters, county spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said.

Law enforcement planned to be in the area to maintain public safety as the equipment is removed from a construction site east of State Highway 6 where protesters including Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein vandalized equipment on Sept. 6.

About 30 pieces of construction equipment are being removed from the site, Preskey said.

“It doesn’t sound like there’s any immediate plans for construction in that area,” Preskey said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are expected to join more than 100 rallies in 35 states on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in a national day of action to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to CREDO Action, a network of activists.

In the memo to employees, Warren told employees to “continue doing your jobs in a thoughtful and professional manner” and to explain to their friends and neighbors the facts about the work they are doing.

He also told employees to contact their elected representatives “to tell them how important the pipeline is to their livelihood.”

“Remind them that the company fully complied with the regulatory process and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a nationwide permit and other essential permits for our work,” Warren wrote.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sued the Corps in federal court over its decision to issue a permit to cross Lake Oahe, a dammed section of the Missouri River. Although a federal judge denied the tribe’s request for an injunction, the federal agencies said the Corps is now determining whether it needs to reconsider any of its previous decisions regarding the permit.

Warren wrote the company respects the constitutional rights of all assembled in North Dakota to voice their opinions for or against the project.

“However, threats and attacks on our employees, their families and our contractors as well as the destruction of equipment and encroachment on private property must not be tolerated,” Warren wrote.

Warren wrote the 1,172-mile pipeline is nearly 60 percent complete and the company has so far spent over $1.6 billion on equipment, materials and workforce. The $3.8 billion pipeline was scheduled to be in service by the end of the year.

The company plans to work closely with local, state and federal officials to ensure the safety and protection of workers, equipment, private land and peaceful protests.

“Together we must promote a peaceful discourse and path forward,” Warren wrote. “We are committed to protecting and respecting the welfare of all workers, the Native American community, local communities where we operate, and the long-term integrity of the land and waters in the region.”