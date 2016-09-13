VERGAS, Minn. — A 20-year-old Wadena man was injured Friday when he crashed a motorcycle while fleeing from state troopers.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported at noon Friday, troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcycle failed to yield, beginning a traffic pursuit that continued at speeds reaching 115 mph. The motorcycle lost control and crashed at 275th Avenue and 428th Street near Vergas.

Motorcyclist Blaine J. Cooper, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injury in the crash. Cooper was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes. He was wearing a helmet, according to the crash report. Cooper was in custody in the Becker County Jail as of Sunday.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and the Detroit Lakes Police Department assisted at the scene.