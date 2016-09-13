Bemidji woman's film nominated for national production award

Runner Megan Serratore runs through the Bemidji Area in "The Story Behind the Race," a film by Atomic Thorson that has been nominated for a National High School Student Production Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. (YouTube)

BEMIDJI—A Bemidji High School graduate's film has been nominated for an award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York.

Atomic Thorson's film, "The Story Behind the Race," is a narrated montage of runner Megan Serratore jogging through the Bemidji area—its roadways, trails and railways—before she takes off on the Bemidji High School track. Thorson's film was nominated for a National High School Student Production Award after winning a regional competition, and could receive the national recognition at an Oct. 4 ceremony at the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

"I really wanted to show my love for running and a passion for sports in general," Thorson said. A runner herself, she said she made the video after she was injured two springs ago, and put her energy toward making videos—a newfound passion of hers.

Thorson made the one minute, 57 second film for one of Bryan Hammitt's video production classes, and it was shown on "Lumberjack Live," a weekly magazine-style TV show at the high school.

"It's kind of a feel-good narrative about trying hard and winning and expectations," Hammitt said of Thorson's video.

She shot the video entirely on a DSLR camera over the course of a month, and even filmed from the trunk of a moving car to get a tracking shot of Serratore running.

"We all want to express ourselves in some way," said Thorson, who graduated from the high school last spring. "To me, film is a medium that I can steal and share with others, and it's also very timeless."

Thorson said she plans to attend the University of Oregon this fall and major in cinema studies.

She's also working on pre-game hype videos for the Bemidji State University hockey teams. A second student film of hers, "For the Love of The Game," features former Lumberjacks hockey player Erik Fitzgerald, and explores hockey players' motivations and love for the game. Thorson said she plans to enter that film in this spring's regional competition. It already won Best Sports Film this August at the Hollywood Boulevard Festival.

Thorson's dad was a screenplay writer, and she said the two of them would watch movies together as she was growing up.

"I love the power of film," Thorson said. "How it brings people together and also sometimes sends powerful messages."

Watch the video here.