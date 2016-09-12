With prompting from housing leaders, the Grand Forks City Council unanimously approved Monday a shift from an "intent to donate" a plot of downtown land hoped to eventually be used to house homeless residents to an intent to sell the land instead.

Meredith Richards, deputy director of the city's Planning and Community Development Department, said the change would forego a previously considered course of donating a downtown plot of land to Grand Forks Homes, a coalition of housing-oriented groups, to aid in the construction of a roughly $8 million, 42-unit apartment-style project.

Under the plan approved on Monday, the city would now consider selling the parcel, which houses a skate park and a Grand Forks Police Department parking lot, to the Grand Forks Housing Authority. The city would then use the proceeds of that sale to build replacement parking, a task and cost that would have otherwise fallen on Grand Forks Homes.

Richards said the sale would take the "burden" off the team, which seeks to follow a "housing-first" method, in terms of its responsibility to come up with a contingency plan to fund the replacement parking, which she said could cost as much as $180,000.

Richards said the GFHA had been awarded Community Development Block Grant funds for a maximum total of $350,000 for the year. Some of that funding would go to the city to eventually be used for the cost of establishing new a parking site.

Still, she cautioned that the costs for replacing the parking elsewhere will be "very variable" until a site for the development can be determined.

Council member Bret Weber said he was very supportive of the housing-first initiative and saw the project as having an "unintended side benefit" of providing the city with an opportunity to build a permanent skate park.

Water treatment plant

The council also voted to continue to moving forward on a new water treatment plant under a plan that could see construction begin this fall.

Council members unanimously approved a set of threefold set of recommendations made Monday by City Administrator Todd Feland. Those recommendations included moving forward with plans and bidding of the project under a construction manager, approving a request submittal for an appropriated $30 million in State Water Commission funds and continuing to evaluate traditional bond financing and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund options.

Council member Ken Vein commended the plan's development and said it has progressed considerably in the last year.

"It's excellent we're at this point," he said. "The Legislature earmarked $30 million for this biennium, and it's important we spend our $30 million."

Vein said he also liked the fact that construction could begin this fall and said that timeline "bodes well" for the initial funding the council is seeking out.