North Dakota candidates respond to pipeline protest

TOM STROMME/TribuneChase Iron Eyes speaks at his booth at the 2016 North Dakota Democratic-NPL state convention where he is seeking the party's nomination for Congress. The convention continues Saturday in Bismarck.

A trio of excavators move earth along the Dakota Access Pipeline route east of Williston in late July. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The protest and legal battle over an oil pipeline being constructed near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and the subsequent responses from state and federal authorities have drawn varying reactions from candidates for North Dakota's highest offices.

A decision from three federal agencies announced Friday halted the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land, despite a federal judge's denial of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's request for an injunction against the project that same day.

The sudden twist came just one day after North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple activated the state's National Guard to support law enforcement's response to a large protest over the project.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe took the Army Corps to court over its approval of the pipeline, arguing that it would disturb historic sites and contaminate its water supply if it leaked.

The $3.8 billion pipeline would cross the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. It would carry 450,000 barrels of crude oil a day from North Dakota to Illinois.

Friday's developments came about two months before November's election. The Herald reached out to candidates in the North Dakota governor and congressional races to discuss the protest and the government response.

Governor

Doug Burgum, the Republican candidate for North Dakota governor, did not return a message left on his cellphone Monday morning. His campaign spokesman, Jahan Wilcox, said Monday was "tough" to line up an interview.

In a statement provided to the Herald Thursday, Burgum said he had been following the situation closely and was awaiting the federal court's decision, which came Friday.

"North Dakota needs to be a state of opportunity and welcoming to energy expansion with a safe, smart approach," his statement added.

Democratic candidate Marvin Nelson, a state representative from Rolla, said the regulatory process that allowed the pipeline's construction may need to be revamped.

"This whole diffuse hodgepodge of authority creates a situation where I kind of question whether anybody at any point actually has all the information to make an informed decision," he said.

Nelson visited the protest site Sept. 2, which he described as a "peaceful village." He argued for better communication.

"The state seems to have isolated itself from the protest," Nelson said.

Jeff Zent, a spokesman for Dalrymple, rejected that characterization and said state leaders have kept an open line of communication. He said the Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard, Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, Col. Michael Gerhart of the North Dakota Highway Patrol and others have acted as the governor's designees.

"We've had almost daily contact with tribal leaders, and the governor has spoken several times with (Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II) directly himself," he said. "Our entire focus in all of this and continues to be on public safety, safety of workers, safety of pipeline protesters or opponents, and the general public."

Zent said there is "nothing for the governor to negotiate here in terms of the pipeline itself," which he said is an issue between the Army Corps, the pipeline company and the project's opponents.

"Our role and our focus has been making sure ... everything is done in a manner that isn't a threat to public safety," he said.

Marty Riske, the Libertarian Party's candidate for governor, said his two main concerns related to the protest are property rights and the rule of law, and he criticized the use of dogs by private security at the protest.

Riske added that activating the National Guard wouldn't have been his first response to the protest, and he advocated for negotiation and greater understanding of what each party wants. He said he honors the demonstrators' right to protest, calling it a constitutional right, but he asked that they be more precise in communicating their goals.

"I would offer the state Capitol grounds as the place to protest to get them off of the private property and move to public property," he said. The main camp is located on Army Corps land, but some protest actions have taken place on private land, according to the Morton County Sheriff's Department.

U.S. Senate

In a statement emailed Friday afternoon by his office, incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the Army Corps, the pipeline company and the tribe need to come up with a solution together.

"We also need to understand what the administration intends to do and how it plans to arrive at a timely resolution," he said. "And finally, as we've said all along, any protests need to be safe, respectful and within the law."

Hoeven's opponent, Democrat Eliot Glassheim, argued the pipeline should be moved. He also called for an investigation into the reasoning behind moving the pipeline from a route north of Bismarck to near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Documents show one reason was its potential threat to Bismarck's water supply.

"There are some people there who don't want any oil dug up out of the ground ever. Well, I'm sorry, I'm not with those people," Glassheim said Friday afternoon. "There's going to be a pipeline. It makes sense to have a pipeline."

Glassheim said law enforcement officials have been doing a good job at not responding to any provocations. He added the state of North Dakota should have set up a place for peaceful protests.

"If they didn't want cars parked there, then they needed to make some place where people could go to protest," Glassheim said. "Because protests are legitimate American activities."

Libertarian candidate Robert Marquette was grateful for a "break in the action," which he hopes will allow for a "reasoned approach" to finding a solution.

"I think that every effort should be made to protect the sacred burial grounds ... they're an important part of Native American heritage," he said. "If moving it is necessary in order to ensure safety and to preserve the burial grounds, then I think it's reasonable to ask for them to move the pipeline."

U.S. House

Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., advocated for keeping "the law in mind."

"This is a legally permitted pipeline, as of now," Cramer said Friday afternoon before the federal judge's ruling and the subsequent statement from the Department of Justice, Department of the Army and the Department of the Interior.

But Cramer said it's "not so easy to draw a line in the sand on something that's this emotionally charged, even though these facts are real and there's an appropriate means of protest and an appropriate means of appeal." He called for leaders on both sides of the protest to be "insistent upon legal, safe, peaceful demonstration and protest."

In a statement issued after the Army Corps announced it would not authorize pipeline construction in the Lake Oahe area for now, Cramer accused the Obama administration of changing the rules.

"If this was the intent all along, they should have said so before the events of the last several weeks. They could have spared a lot of heartache and cost," he added. "It is incumbent upon all parties to move forward peacefully and expeditiously, within the law, to come to a resolution that honors the rights of lawful commerce."

Chase Iron Eyes, a Standing Rock member who is challenging Cramer as a Democrat, said the state's response to the protest—declaring a state of emergency and activating the National Guard—shows "we're not going about it the right way." He advocated for more communication between the parties involved.

"We should be at least talking among leadership and finding out what each other's points and demands are," Iron Eyes said.

Calling the Dakota Access Pipeline a "lawfully permitted pipeline," Iron Eyes said the rule of law must be protected.

"There is, of course, controversy about how (the pipeline) came to that," he said. "I think North Dakota needs to know why the pipeline was moved from north of Bismarck to where the Indians live."

Iron Eyes said the recent confrontation between demonstrators and private security hired by the pipeline company is an example of the "situations that we have to avoid," but the protests have been largely peaceful.

Jack Seaman, the Libertarian candidate for House, said officials need to clarify whether the protesters can remain on "other people's land."

"I don't have any problem with people lawfully protesting and exercising their rights to free speech," he said. "But you have to do it in a lawful manner, and we haven't seen that up to this point."

Seaman said it appeared the Obama administration's decision on Friday is "another example of federal government overreach." He said he would prefer to see "peaceful negotiations and diplomacy" between state government officials and members from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe while the Army Corps reviews its decisions.

"I don't see Gov. Dalrymple or anybody with his administration engaging the tribe directly, and that's what I would like to see," he said.