Altru's Gala may top $300,000

The Altru Health Foundation raised more than $300,000 at its 12th annual Altru's Gala event held Saturday in the Alerus Center, according to unofficial estimates.

Half the proceeds will go to Camp Good Mourning, which helps children cope with grief after losing a close family member. The other half will benefit Child Life, a program that provides care for children either hospitalized or in need of extended treatment.

"The exciting piece is to see the delight that the donors get in knowing that they're helping actual patients," said the foundation's executive director, Jon Green. "None of the funds we raise here go to Altru's bottom line."

Money raised by the Altru Health Foundation supports an array of causes. One of Green's favorite programs to benefit in the past is Filling the Gap, through the Altru Cancer Center. Filling the Gap provides gas vouchers and motel stays to help alleviate the costs associated with commuting for health care. Green said patients, who sometimes travel three hours one way, have skipped treatments or slept in their cars for multiday procedures because they couldn't afford gas or motels.

"Every gift to every program is meaningful, but that one has really touched a lot of families," Green said.

Altru's Gala includes both commercial sponsors and private donors who contribute through silent and live auctions. The biggest contributors this year were Alerus Financial, Altru Alliance, Altru Clinic Pharmacy and a joint gift from UND and the UND School of Medicine.

"I so appreciate every single donor's level," said Green, who also said Saturday's event was well-received by attendees. "The only way this is a success is with the community coming forward and being extremely generous."