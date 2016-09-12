Worth the wait

Marilyn Hagerty can't remember exactly how long she's been writing about the "Yard of the Week" award, but it's safe to say she gave up on winning the title long ago.

But last week, when the Grand Forks Area Association of Realtors met to decide who was worthy of the weekly honor, she was the unanimous pick, board chairwoman Lynda Hartmann said.

"Marilyn has been writing about this for years, saying what will it take to get Yard of the Week?" Hartmann said.

Members of the Realtor's association planted a sign in Hagerty's yard and waited for her to return from lunch Monday. She was presented a plaque naming her a lifetime member of the club, giving her quite the shock.

"You don't know how many years I've waited to be the Yard of the Week — I mean decades," Hagerty joked.

The connoisseur of local cuisine was pleasantly surprised, but it might have been a good idea for the award givers to let her know in advance.

"If I would have known you were coming, I would have baked a cake," Hagerty said.