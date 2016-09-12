Former Sanders property attracts interest in Grand Forks

A downtown Grand Forks building that was home to a well-known restaurant is attracting interest, but nothing had been finalized as of Thursday, Sept. 8.

The former Sanders 1907 restaurant building, located at 22 S. Third St., went on the market earlier this year. Its list price recently was reduced to $950,000, and a lease option for the restaurant space has been added, said Kelly Thompson, the listing agent with Oxford Realty.

"(There's) nothing solid yet, but definitely some interested parties," Thompson said this week. The second floor of the building is also vacant, he added.

Sanders closed as part of an ownership transition that saw John "Sky" Manske take the reins and open Sky's restaurant at 322 DeMers Ave. last fall.

Thompson said the former Sanders location is being marketed "mostly as restaurant/bar space, but it certainly could become whatever anybody wanted it to be, too." He noted potential redevelopment of nearby pocket parks could boost the property's value.

"That's a plus to any buyer who's looking at this building," Thompson said.

