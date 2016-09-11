Pulitzer writers, thinkers coming to ND

Eric Schlosser is a 2014 Pulitzer finalist in history for his study “Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident and the Illusion of Safety.” (Submitted photo)

BISMARCK—Brenna Gerhardt invites people to change the way they look at the world, one illuminating thought at a time.

She directs the North Dakota Humanities Council, which will host a gathering of some of the nation's influential thinkers and writers in a daylong event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize Foundation.

It will be held Sept. 24 at Legacy High School in Bismarck and includes presentations by historians and journalists, Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists, and a Benjamin Franklin impersonator to encourage reflection on the role of a free press and pivotal historical events.

"This is a world-class event with people you would normally have to fly out of North Dakota to hear, and we're bringing them here," Gerhardt said.

This Pulitzer Prize Edition, part of the council's ongoing GameChanger Ideas Festival, is supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Prize Foundation, which provided a roster of available speakers. Gerhardt said the North Dakota Humanities Council chose speakers whose work focuses on current issues, including America's nuclear arms program, the legacy of racism, immigration, the history of indigenous people, and the accountability and abuse of power.

Though coffee will be served earlier, the day officially begins at 9:40 a.m. with ongoing presentations and concludes at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and book signings. Tickets are $75 for general admission, $50 for military and spouses and $30 for students.

Mike Jacobs, former editor of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Grand Forks Herald, will provide a welcome. Besides the regular sessions, participants may register for intimate coffee and conversation sessions during the day. Lunch will be available on-site from local food trucks.

Eric Schlosser is a 2014 Pulitzer finalist in history for his study "Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident and the Illusion of Safety." His research looked at management of the country's nuclear arsenal and examined the country's proximity to "aging and temperamental" weapons and whether the risk of human error could trigger a cataclysm. Attorney Murray Sagsveen, a former brigadier general and senior judge advocate for the Army National Guard, will interview Schlosser.

Elizabeth Fenn is the 2015 Pulitzer winner in history for "Encounters at the Heart of the World: A History of the Mandan People." Fenn's work takes new discoveries in archaeology, anthropology, geology, climatology, epidemiology and nutritional science, and offers an original perspective on early American history as seen through the Mandan tribes on the upper Missouri River. She will engage in a question-and-answer session following her presentation.

Humanities scholar Greg Smith will impersonate Benjamin Franklin, talking about the founding father's life and the differences between the colonial press and modern-day access to news. Participants will be invited to ask questions about Franklin's influence on the American press.

Sonia Nazario is a 2003 Pulitzer winner in feature writing for "Enrique's Journey," a six-part series following Latin American children as they followed risky and sometimes deadly paths to reunite with their working parents in the United States. This journey, Nazario found, causes the children to face hunger, illness, gangs and corrupt law enforcement.

Her 2006 book on the same theme explores the sometimes negative emotions of migrant workers and their reunited children, and calls for more investigation into immigration law and the motivation behind these journeys. She will be interviewed by Michelle Roberts, originally from Hazen, and award-winning investigative reporter.

Jacqueline Jones is a 2014 Pulitzer finalist in history for "A Dreadful Deceit: The Myth of Race from the Colonial Era to Obama's Administration," the result of her career-long research into the understanding of "race." She argues that it is a social invention that politically and economically aids the powerful and harms America's national identify. She will ask participants to wonder where the justification of privilege leaves modern America. She will be interviewed by Mark Trahant, a 1989 Pulitzer finalist for national reporting on a federal Indian policy. He is a professor at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

Seymour Hersh, a 1970 Pulitzer winner in international reporting, is known for breaking stories, including the My Lai massacre in South Vietnam and the Abu Ghraib prison. Drawing on a lifetime of reporting the ins and outs of American foreign policy, cover-ups and international developments, Hersh will take participants into a world where America's official foreign policy meets political power in other parts of the world. He will be interviewed by Jacobs and conduct a question-and-answer session afterward.

Find more information about each presenter, along with more event details and ticket information, at www.gamechangernd.com/pulitzer.html.