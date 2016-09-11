Box Office: 'Sully' flies high to $35.5 million US opening

Director of the movie Clint Eastwood (2nd L) poses with cast members Tom Hanks (2nd R), Aaron Eckhart (R) and Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger at the premiere of "Sully" in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES—Tom Hanks' "Sully" has taken off with a stellar $35.5 million at 3,525 North American locations, marking a solid start to the fall box office season.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, "Sully" handily outperformed recent expectations, which had been in the $25 million range. The action-adventure, which recreates 2009's "Miracle on the Hudson" emergency landing, generated an A CinemaScore in a strong signal that "Sully" should continue to draw well in coming weeks.

Sony-Screen Gems drama "When the Bough Breaks" opened respectably in second with $15 million at 2,246 sites. Lionsgate's launch of European animated comedy "The Wild Life" generated only modest interest with less than $3.4 million at 2,493 locations and Relativity's horror film "The Disappointments Room" was nearly invisible with $1.4 million at 1,554 screens for a dismal $901 per-screen average.

"Sully" stars Hanks as Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the career pilot who successfully landed a damaged U.S. Airways jet in the Hudson River after it hit a flock of geese following takeoff from LaGuardia Airport. Eastwood directed from a script by Todd Komarnicki, based on the autobiography "Highest Duty" by Sullenberger and Jeffrey Zaslow.

"Sully" generated the fifth-best September opening ever after "Hotel Transylvania 2," "Hotel Transylvania," "Insidious: Chapter 2" and "Sweet Home Alabama." The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 and has received largely laudatory reviews with a current 84 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences were 80 percent over 35 and 56 percent female. "Sully" generated $4 million from 375 Imax locations for a $10,666 average.

Aaron Eckhart stars as First Officer Jeffrey Skiles and Laura Linney as Sullenberger's spouse Lorraine.

"Sully" easily outperformed the opening of Hanks' 2012 hostage drama "Captain Phillips," which opened with $25.7 million on its way to a domestic total of $107 million. Hanks' most recent film, "Bridge of Spies," debuted in mid-October with a $15.4 million opening weekend at 2,811 sites and wound up with a $72 million domestic total.

"Sully" has a production budget of about $60 million, so it will need to show holdover strength in the following weekends to make it into profitable territory. Village Roadshow Pictures is a co-producer and co-financer with Warner Bros.

"When the Bough Breaks," which has modest $10 million production budget, stars Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall as a couple who desperately wants a baby. They hire a surrogate, played by Jaz Sinclair, who develops a psychotic fixation on the husband as the pregnancy progresses.