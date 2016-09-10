Mud Run contestants get down and dirty

Savannah Settle is cheered on by her running mates after she got her shoe back on during Saturday's Uff Da Mud Run. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Alex Flynn, right, negotiates a mud hole during Saturday's Uff Da Mud Run on the Greenway near the Sorlie Bridge in downtown Grand Forks. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Jim Grijalva helps mud runners make their way across the Red Lake River as they use a line to guide them across Saturday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Getting down and dirty was the name of the game this weekend for the Uff Da Mud Run.

Dozens of runners took off Saturday morning from the Grand Forks side of the the Greenway, making their way through a 6K obstacle course that included swimming across rivers, wading through a dumpster full of ice water, flipping semi tires uphill and, of course, trekking through mud.

The Extreme North Dakota Racing event is described as a different breed for the Grand Forks area because of the variety of challenges the race presents. It's notorious for presenting three river crossing to contestants—participants must swim once across the Red River, use a rope to pull themselves across the Red Lake River in Minnesota and then climb on truck tubes or use swim noodles to traverse the Red River back to North Dakota.

Staff were on scene to make sure participants made it through the course safely.