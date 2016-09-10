Tom Hanks' 'Sully' lifts off with $12 million Friday

LOS ANGELES—Tom Hanks helped "Sully" land $12.2 million on Friday night at 3,525 locations, as it eyes an opening weekend of about $35 million.

The film is exceeding expectations considering Friday night's dominant total combined with Thursday night previews that added up to $1.4 million—it was originally forecast in the $25 million range.

"When the Bough Breaks" is also delivering higher-than-expected numbers, which originally put the film in the $10 to $12 million range. Instead, the movie, which stars Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall, made $5.2 million on Friday at 2,246 locations, and is heading toward a $14 million opening weekend.

Lionsgate's animated adventure "The Wild Life" and Relativity's horror film "The Disappointments Room" are the other two biggest films opening this weekend. The former, which was first released in Belgium and France, should make about $2 to $3 million this weekend after pulling in $716,000 on Friday at 2,493 locations. The latter, will fall short after making only $475,000 at 1,554 locations on Friday. This weekend it should make a little over $1 million.

"Sully" is based on the true story of Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who made an emergency landing in the Hudson River after his plane struck a flock of geese. The film is distributed by Warner Bros. and directed by Clint Eastwood. After premiering on Sept. 2 at the Telluride Film Festival, "Sully" has received mostly positive reviews—it currently has an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. It carries a $60 million production budget and was co-produced and co-financed by Village Roadshow Pictures.

"When the Bough Breaks," meanwhile, should exceed its $10 million production budget already this weekend. The film is about a young couple who hire a surrogate mother (Jaz Sinclair), who becomes psychotically obsessed with the father. Chestnut's film "The Perfect Guy" opened the same time last year at the top of the box office.

Kate Beckinsale and Lucas Till star in "The Disappointments Room" which is the first film to launch from Relativity since it emerged from bankruptcy in April.

"Don't Breathe" and "Suicide Squad" are eyeing third and fourth place respectively this weekend.