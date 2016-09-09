Church dinner season underway

Calvary Lutheran Church is returning with its Memory Cafe 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the church's Fellowship Hall. The event is for the patients living with Alzheimer's or any other type of dementia as well as their families and friends. The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will feature speakers on Alzheimer's and refreshments following the program.

St. John to hold concert

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will hold a patriotic music and organ concert at 2 p.m. Sept. 11. The concert will feature Peggy Bartunek, Connie Sjostrom, Anne Presteng playing violin, John Bartunek playing bass and John Maxwell playing trumpet. Free will offering proceeds will go to the Grafton Food Pantry Backpack program. The Grafton Fine Arts Club will serve refreshments.

St. Timothy's to host fall dinner

St. Timothy's Church of Manvel, N.D. will host its annual fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Manvel Community Center. The menu will include: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, Polish sausage, coleslaw, buns, kolaches and dessert. Adults eat for $11, ages 6-12 for $5, and pre-school eats free. Take-outs are offered for $12. There will also be a raffle, bake sale and farmer's market. WelCore will be available for Fall Vaccines 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the City Building.

Petersburg church hosting annual supper

Petersburg Lutheran Church of Petersburg, N.D., will be hosting its annual Swiss Steak Supper from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Hope Church hosting comedian

Hope Church will host a free family fun night including a performance by comedian Jason Earls. The show is 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church. A baked potato bar will be offered at 5 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.

Zion hosting pie and ice cream social

Zion United Methodist Church is hosting a pie and ice cream social 2-4 p.m. Sept. 18 at Zion Church, 1001 24th Ave. S. in Grand Forks. The cost is $5 per person and the proceeds will benefit missions.

St. Jude's to host fall dinner

St. Jude's Catholic Church of Thompson, N.D., will hold its fall dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the church. The meal will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, green beans, homemade buns, cranberries and pumpkin dessert. The cost is $10 for an adult dinner, $7 for children ages 6-12, $4 for children age 5 and younger and $10.50 for takeout. There will also be a bake sale during the dinner.

The Church on the Edge kicks off education program

The First Presbyterian Church, The Church on the Edge, will kick off its Christian Education program beginning with contemporary services starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 18th. Sunday school is offered to all ages including adults at 10 a.m. The traditional church service will follow at 11 a.m. At 5 p.m. later that day, there will be a block party and picnic. All are welcome. For more information call (701) 775-5545.

St. Mary's hosting annual dinner

St. Mary's will be holding its annual Old Fashioned Sunday Chicken and Meatball Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. The menu includes: chicken and dressing, meatballs, potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, rolls, beverages and desserts. Visitors 11 and up eat for $12, ages 5-10 for $5, and children 4 and under eat free. For more information call Mary Thompson, (701) 330-5310.

Walle Church holding dinner

Walle Church located northeast of Thompson, N.D., will be holding a fall dinner and bake sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The menu includes: baked ham, raisin sauce, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, buns, rommegrot and desserts. Adults can eat for $12, ages 6-12 for $5, and ages 6 and under for $2. For more information call 701-599-2382.