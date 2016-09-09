Anthony Bachnan deep fries up a batch of cheese curds during the lunch hour while David Ronning dishes up for customers.(Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Art. Cheese curds. A virtual reality simulator. Not too far away, an empty stage, waiting for a day's worth of performances.

The first Downtown Street Fair kicked off in Grand Forks on Friday, with vendors lining city streets and fairgoers walking among them. Vicky Gudajtes and Lynn Lane, both from the Warsaw, N.D., area, were among the early birds for the festival, arriving about noon and walking around in a cool breeze sweeping up South Fourth Street.

"I just wanted to check out the (vendors)," Gudajtes said, moments before she and her friend sipped samples of a fruit drink. "I've enjoyed other street fairs and was excited that Grand Forks was starting one."

Organized by the Downtown Development Association, the fair sprawls over more than five blocks of downtown, on Third Street from Second Avenue North to Kittson Avenue and on Fourth Street from First Avenue North to Kittson. DeMers and Kittson remain open, but as traffic lights stopped at Third Street, the absence of cross-traffic was filled with a trickle of walkers moving from attraction to attraction.

Friday's inaugural day of the fair had musical performances by Peat Moss and Joseph "Blind Joe" Bommersbach scheduled to close the night on the event's main stage at Third Street and Kittson—part of the list of acts slated for downtown this weekend.

Saturday's fair begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., welcoming performances including a puppet show on a children's stage near Third Street and First Avenue at 11:15 a.m., and the Central High School drumline at Arbor Park at 11:30 a.m. As the fair ends at 8 p.m., the downtown "street dance," scheduled for 7:30 to 11 p.m., welcomes groups including BoomTown and Rhyme or Reason—offering an evening mix of pop, rock and country.

Sarah Horak, DDA treasurer and a co-owner of multiple downtown businesses, including Brick and Barley Bar and Restaurant, said she was excited for the day to begin.

"It's going to be a lot of walk-in traffic," she said, explaining the boost the fair offers for the downtown community. "It's nice to see some fresh faces. We love it."

Linda Ring, an attendee who was drifting through the crowd near food vendors along South Third Street, said she was looking forward to it.

"It's something new, exciting," she said. "I think it's going to be great."